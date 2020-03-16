CUBA, NY — Cuba Village elections have been postponed until April 28 because Gov.Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order delaying all village elections statewide.

"Our top priority has been keeping New Yorkers safe and stopping the spread of the novel Coronavirus," Cuomo said. "Public health officials have been clear that reducing density is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread, and delaying village elections will help ensure poll workers and voters are not potentially exposed to the virus and at the same time maintain integrity in our election system."

Jim Barnes and Steve Raub are both running unopposed for the Cuba Village Board of Trustees on the Democratic and Republican lines, according to Corine Bump, the village's clerk/treasurer.

Sign Up for Greater Olean Newsletter Our newsletter delivers the local news that you can trust. You have successfully signed up for the TAPinto Greater Olean Newsletter.

Allegany and Portville have no village offices up for election this year.

For more information on the Coronavirus in the Greater Olean area, visit TAPinto Greater Olean's Coronavirus Updates page, which is updated continuously.

Sign Up for E-News to get top stories delivered daily to your inbox.

Download the FREE TAPinto App! Click here for Android - Click here for iOS to get news as it is happening.