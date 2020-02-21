MAHOPAC, N.Y. – Mikaela Jennings, a Mahopac resident and senior at Kennedy Catholic High School, has been called up to Puerto Rico’s under 20 national soccer team.

The 17-year-old will compete with the team in the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Under 20 Championship (Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football). The biennial youth soccer championship will be held in the Dominican Republic from Feb. 22 to March 8.

The top two teams from the tournament will qualify for the 2020 FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup to be held in Costa Rica and Panama.

Jennings departs from New York this month and will report to the Puerto Rico National team for training camp in Puerto Rico. She finished her high school career with the Kennedy Catholic High School varsity team this past October, led by Head Coach Matt Tieber, and has received college acceptance letters to the University of Scranton, St. Bonaventure, Mount St. Mary College, Manhattanville College, LIU Post and Mercy College, among others.

Coach Tieber described Jennings as “a valuable asset to the team and could play every position on the field.”

Jennings has played in New York State Cup competitions and at the premier level, where she has made several recent collegiate showcase tournament appearances including FYSA/ESPN Disney Girls Soccer Showcase in Florida, CASL (Capital Area Soccer League) Showcase in North Carolina, and will appear at Jefferson Cup Showcase in Virginia this March.

Jennings had 8 caps for the Puerto Rico National Team in 2018 CONCACAF competitions and earned her first international goal in the first round of the Caribbean Qualifiers tournament. Puerto Rico won against Dominican Republic, Bahamas and Anguilla, advancing to the second round of the Caribbean Qualifiers in Haiti. There, Puerto Rico played against Haiti, Cuba and Jamaica giving Puerto Rico, for the first time in history, one of the three slots to advance to the CONCACAF Championships.