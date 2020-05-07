PATERSON, NJ - An investigation into suspected narcotics sales in the area of 48 East 13th Street led to four arrests; the confiscation of a large amount of drugs, including heroin, marijuana, and crack; and the removal of a loaded weapon off the streets.

In April, according to Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale, members of the Paterson Police Department received information about drug distribution in the area and immediately launched an investigation.

During the investigation, Speziale said, detectives observed the suspect, identified as Joseph E. Tinsley Jr., 31, repeatedly making hand-to-hand drug transactions in the area of East 15th Street. On Wednesday, detectives initiated surveillance outside 48 East 13th Street, and, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the report says, detectives observed Tinsley engage in a hand-to-hand drug transaction with Brett Petersen, New Rochelle, NY, 36, outside 185 5th Avenue.

Detectives later arrested Petersen at 57 East 30thStreet and found him to be in possession of 370 glassine envelopes of suspected heroin. Just over an hour later, police reported, Tinsley was observed engaging in a second hand-to-hand drug transaction with Eustice McGuire, 54, outside 236 17th Avenue.

McGuire was arrested shortly after and found to be in possession of one glassine envelope of suspected heroin and one small plastic baggie of crack cocaine.

Detectives then obtained search warrants and arrested Tinsley in front of 62 4thAvenue at approximately 6:10 p.m. During the arrest, the report states, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, 3,491 glassines of heroin, seven pounds of marijuana, and 34 grams of crack cocaine. Police also confiscated $8,596 in U.S. dollars.

Also arrested along with Tinsley was Tasheema M. Wells, 30.

