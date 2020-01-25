PATERSON, NJ – Paterson’s Cindy Munoz, a senior in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Program at International High School (IHS), is going to the Ivy League.

In a Friday statement, Superintendent of Schools Eileen F. Shafer announced that the talented and hard-working student has been accepted to the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) where she plans on studying nursing beginning this fall.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment, and we are extremely proud of Ms. Munoz. We look forward to her future success at the University of Pennsylvania,” said Shafer. “I also want to acknowledge the love and support that her mother has given her to help Ms. Munoz achieve this early decision acceptance, as well as the hard work of her teachers and administrators in drawing out the best of Ms. Munoz’s abilities.”

“I give to Ms. Munoz and all who helped her along the way my heartiest congratulations.”

According to the statement Munoz is a first generation American and her parents immigrated from the Dominican Republic. While her father passed away when she was seven, her mother, who attended college in the Dominican Republic, always stressed the importance of education while working very hard to support Munoz and her younger sister.

Munoz’ high school record not only shows top grades but also an activity level, including as a member of the IB Robotics team and the Chinese Club, where she held numerous leadership positions, and the school’s Anatomy Club, unmatched by most.

Munoz is a Paterson Youth Council member, a National Honor Society member, and National Chinese Honor Society member. She is also an altar server at her church.

“I’m very excited to live in a new city and experience what UPenn has to offer,” said Munoz. “I believe the IB Program at International High School has prepared me for the college environment through rigorous courses and an emphasis on time management.”





The International Insight Research Group collected data in partnership with the International Baccalaureate Organization that shows the acceptance rate of IB students into Ivy League universities is up to 18 percent higher than the total population acceptance rate. The gap is even more significant for top-ranked universities outside of the Ivy League, where it is 22 percent higher, on average.

International High School is the only school in Passaic County, and only one of 17 schools in New Jersey, to offer the IB Program.

