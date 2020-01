By TAPINTO WESTFIELD STAFF

WESTFIELD, NJ — Both the Town Council and the Board of Education have set their meetings schedules for the coming months.

Five of those meetings (bolded below) are set to happen simultaneously. And that's just during the first half of the year.

The Town Council is set to meet for a workshop meeting at 7 p.m. in the conference room of the municipal building, 425 East Broad St., at 7 p.m. on ...